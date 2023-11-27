ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Dorcas Agambila

“Rockstar” Kuami Eugene has subtly responded to claims by his former househelp, Mary, on the challenges she faced while working for him.

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary
Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

Mary shared her experience during an exclusive interview and disclosed that she was paid a peanut amount of Gh400 monthly when she commenced work for the musician.

Recommended articles

“When I started working with him, he was paying me Gh400. However, after one year, he added Gh100 to it making my salary Gh500. The following year he did same until he recently sacked me,” Mary stated.

Asked why she was sacked, Mary revealed she was sent on an errand by a lady friend of the reality show star but returned late that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He sacked me because I returned late from an errand. Frankly speaking I got home late that day. A lady friend of his asked me to deliver something and I think I got home after 12 am that day,” Mary added.

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary
Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary Pulse Ghana

In a Twitter post following the news, Kuami Eugene shared a popular Ghanaian phrase “Nipa bi y3 cobra” to express his shock about the allegations by Mary.

Check out the post below;

Kuami Eugene responds to Mary
Kuami Eugene responds to Mary Kuami Eugene responds to Mary Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs 3

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs