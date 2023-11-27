'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

“When I started working with him, he was paying me Gh400. However, after one year, he added Gh100 to it making my salary Gh500. The following year he did same until he recently sacked me,” Mary stated.

Asked why she was sacked, Mary revealed she was sent on an errand by a lady friend of the reality show star but returned late that day.

“He sacked me because I returned late from an errand. Frankly speaking I got home late that day. A lady friend of his asked me to deliver something and I think I got home after 12 am that day,” Mary added.

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary Pulse Ghana

In a Twitter post following the news, Kuami Eugene shared a popular Ghanaian phrase “Nipa bi y3 cobra” to express his shock about the allegations by Mary.

