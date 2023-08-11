Shatta Wale cited instances where Nigerian artists like Davido and Burna Boy visited Ghana and formed strong connections with him, emphasizing the camaraderie and unity among Nigerian artists.

He pointed out that such unity has propelled Nigerian artists to a higher level of global recognition compared to their Ghanaian counterparts.

Furthermore, Shatta Wale criticized entertainment programs for often portraying his image in a negative light. Despite this, he revealed that he uses these opportunities to transform negativity into personal gains.

Responding to criticisms, particularly from entertainment pundit Ola Michael, about his eligibility for a diplomatic passport, Shatta Wale questioned why other artists, such as Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, who have also faced controversies, were not similarly singled out.

Shatta Wale expressed a desire for media personalities to advocate for the cause of Ghanaian artists obtaining diplomatic passports, rather than undermining individual artists during discussions. He stressed that such negativity might not be taken seriously by politicians, hindering collective progress.

The comments by Shatta Wale have sparked a spirited debate about the state of the Ghanaian music industry and the support artists receive. While some individuals share his viewpoint on the industry's challenges, others believe his perspective is overly critical.