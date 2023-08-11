In an interview with Takoradi-based Empire FM, he attributed the faster success of Nigerian artists to the strong support they receive from their fellow countrymen.
Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has expressed that Ghanaian artists, including himself, cannot be compared to the current stature of Nigerian stars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.
Shatta Wale cited instances where Nigerian artists like Davido and Burna Boy visited Ghana and formed strong connections with him, emphasizing the camaraderie and unity among Nigerian artists.
He pointed out that such unity has propelled Nigerian artists to a higher level of global recognition compared to their Ghanaian counterparts.
Furthermore, Shatta Wale criticized entertainment programs for often portraying his image in a negative light. Despite this, he revealed that he uses these opportunities to transform negativity into personal gains.
Responding to criticisms, particularly from entertainment pundit Ola Michael, about his eligibility for a diplomatic passport, Shatta Wale questioned why other artists, such as Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, who have also faced controversies, were not similarly singled out.
Shatta Wale expressed a desire for media personalities to advocate for the cause of Ghanaian artists obtaining diplomatic passports, rather than undermining individual artists during discussions. He stressed that such negativity might not be taken seriously by politicians, hindering collective progress.
The comments by Shatta Wale have sparked a spirited debate about the state of the Ghanaian music industry and the support artists receive. While some individuals share his viewpoint on the industry's challenges, others believe his perspective is overly critical.
It remains to be seen whether Shatta Wale's remarks will lead to any concrete changes in the support structure for Ghanaian artists. However, his statements have succeeded in raising awareness about these issues and initiating a necessary conversation about improving the music industry's overall landscape.
