No need for record label if you have money —Epixode

Epixode emphasizes that being financially grounded eliminates the need for a record label. By having the necessary funds, artists can hire experts to handle their distribution, promotion, and gain recognition within a short period of time.

Money plays a significant role in securing billboards, getting songs on streaming platforms, and facilitating various promotional activities.

Discussing the downsides of signing onto a record label, Epixode highlights that artists often lose the rights to their music and catalog.

The label's involvement means that artists are not 100 percent in control of their craft, as decisions may be influenced by the label's focus on the business side of the deal.

Drawing from personal experience, Epixode shares an example of a contract he once signed that nearly ruined his career. The contract stipulated that he could not miss a show regardless of his condition, and he was restricted from doing remixes of his songs for the next ten years after leaving the label.

Epixode acknowledges the temptations faced by young artists who might be enticed by offers of cars or houses, leading them to rush into signing unfavorable contracts that can ultimately harm their careers.