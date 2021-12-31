Few minutes after Stonebwoy’s post, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to throw jabs at his critics for comparing him to his 'scholarly' colleague (Stonebwoy); Wale labelled them (critics) as scholars who don’t know how to make money.

Meanwhile, another round of speculations trailed Shatta Wale's post as some netizens thought his message was veiled to attack his colleague.

However, he proved bearers of that thought wrong when he later responded directly to Stonebwoy’s massage by saying that “ at least you try even tho this English is too long for me but you try bro 😂Me I like am kpa kpa kpa u kno and hot hot so things will change proper ..this one go shake dem but not like mine tho🤣😂.. Together as Africans ❤️❤️ We can!!! Love you bloodbrother”.

In another tweet, he boldly stated that those pitching him to fight Stonebwoy again will not succeed because they have learnt their lesson from their infamous arrest.

“No matter how hard you guys try so that @stonebwoy and me fight each other ,it won’t happen , cuz the time dem put me and him for cell none of you were there to die for us ..we kno some of you paaaaa …Fake internet love nkwaaaaaa… We learn papa ..its money making timely” he said on Twitter.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale is distancing himself from arguments that will stoke enmity with Stonebwoy in the course of the raging Ghana vs Naija debate.