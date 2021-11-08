No one without vaccination card will be allowed entry at any December event - Mark Okraku Mantey

Speaking on Hitz FM, he detailed some of the requirements and mentioned that people who have not been vaccinated, hence, do not have vaccination cards would not be allowed entries to social gatherings.

"Vaccination cards will be required to enter, you must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter," he said and added that "age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking".

In the video below, he reminded event organizers not to overcrowd their venues so that social distancing can be practised.

The Deputy Tourism Minister explaining the requirements whilst speaking on Joy FM on Saturday said “we want to keep you and your siblings and your family alive because if we should come together at a particular place, especially indoor events, and we do not put some checks and balances in place, we’re likely to have challenges after December”.

Mark Okraku Mantey also announced that the government is set to launch a ' December in GH' campaign, to encourage tourism within the upcoming yuletide. According to him, over 150,000 are expected to visit Ghana within the period, therefore, the government is putting in the work to avert a possible spike in the spread of Covid-19 cases.