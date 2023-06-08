No right-thinking person will condemn my decision to reconcile with Funny Face - Vanessa

We weren’t patient with each other. We didn’t take the time to truly understand and know each other better. We met in September, and by October, I was already pregnant. We are both at fault. Despite everything, I just hope for the best,” she said.

The comments sparked intense backlashes as some fans believe that her breakup and attitude somewhat triggered Funny Face’s mental meltdown and that going back to him could be a trigger, now that the comedian is healing.

But in a live Instagram video, directed at her detractors, she said “so, if you wake up and you see that me and the person you are fighting for are back together, what will you do? You will be a third person; you will just be a fool.”

According to Vanessa, no right-thinking individual should challenge her decision. “A man with whom I have three kids. Three solid kids! There is no right-thinking person who will condemn my decision to want to reconcile with him," she said.