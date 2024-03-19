Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor appeals for funds for kidney transplant in India

Orji disclosed that Muonagor recently discharged himself from the teaching hospital due to financial constraints, despite still requiring urgent medical attention.

The illness has significantly impacted his speech, prompting the urgent need for a kidney transplant surgery.

"It has been a challenging journey. Amaechi has been battling this condition for months now, and the situation has worsened. He urgently needs to undergo a kidney transplant in India," Orji expressed, visibly concerned.

"Although he recently left the ICU at Nnewi Teaching Hospital due to financial limitations, his condition remains critical. His speech is impaired, and he requires immediate assistance."

It's a distressing recurrence for Muonagor, who previously sought help in November 2023 when he revealed his battle with paralysis affecting half of his body. "I fell ill suddenly while on a movie set, and it escalated to the point where I couldn't move or walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, and my left hand is immobile," he shared. "I appeal to kind-hearted individuals to assist me in overcoming this paralysis, which has left me incapacitated."