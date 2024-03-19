ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor appeals for funds for kidney transplant in India

Dorcas Agambila

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has issued a heartfelt plea to Nigerians for financial assistance to undergo a kidney transplant in India.

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor still battles paralysis [Facebook/Hon Tony Oneweek Muonagor]
Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor still battles paralysis [Facebook/Hon Tony Oneweek Muonagor]

In a circulating video on social media, the esteemed actor was seen lying on a bed, accompanied by his colleague Kingsley Orji, who made an emotional appeal on his behalf.

Recommended articles

Orji disclosed that Muonagor recently discharged himself from the teaching hospital due to financial constraints, despite still requiring urgent medical attention.

The illness has significantly impacted his speech, prompting the urgent need for a kidney transplant surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been a challenging journey. Amaechi has been battling this condition for months now, and the situation has worsened. He urgently needs to undergo a kidney transplant in India," Orji expressed, visibly concerned.

"Although he recently left the ICU at Nnewi Teaching Hospital due to financial limitations, his condition remains critical. His speech is impaired, and he requires immediate assistance."

Amaechi Muonagor requests financial assistance [Legit.ng]
Amaechi Muonagor requests financial assistance [Legit.ng] Pulse Nigeria

It's a distressing recurrence for Muonagor, who previously sought help in November 2023 when he revealed his battle with paralysis affecting half of his body. "I fell ill suddenly while on a movie set, and it escalated to the point where I couldn't move or walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, and my left hand is immobile," he shared. "I appeal to kind-hearted individuals to assist me in overcoming this paralysis, which has left me incapacitated."

Muonagor's plea underscores the pressing need for collective support in times of medical crisis, highlighting the fragility of health and the importance of solidarity within communities.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

celebrities kids with the potential of taking after their parents

Kids of celebrities with the potential to take after their parents

Yolo star Drogba suffering from pain and double vision with right eye- Sisiter reveals

YOLO star 'Drogba' suffering from pain and double vision in right eye- Sister speaks

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat : 10 things to know about the American Streamer visiting Ghana

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents