'You know you’re lying' — Nollywood actress Rita Dominic denies giving birth to twins

However, Dominic took to Twitter to dispel the rumours, posting a meme of a young girl rolling her eyes with the caption, “You know you’re lying.”

She also responded to some tweets on her handle, saying, “Please stop lying to the public about me welcoming twins. I am not pregnant and I have not given birth.”

This is not the first time that Dominic has had to deny pregnancy rumours. In 2021, she was forced to come out and say that she was not pregnant after a photo of her with a slightly rounded belly went viral.

The actress has always been private about her personal life, and she has never confirmed or denied whether she is planning to have children.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike had their traditional wedding ceremony on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The glamorous event was held in the actress’s hometown in Imo State and was attended by several Nigerian entertainers and celebrities.