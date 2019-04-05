The incident, according to e-NIGERIA, occurred while on his way back from Owerri – the capital of Imo State in Nigeria.

Mr Ibu, 57, is said to have been taken to a traditional doctor for treatment and currently responding to treatment.

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas confirmed the news to media outlets in Nigeria.

He confirmed that the “Police Recruit” actor has truly suffered a stroke but didn’t reveal the impact of the sickness.

“I am aware that Mr Ibu is truly down with stroke, but he is fast recovering and need more of our prayers right now,” he revealed.

Mr Ibu’s family is yet to release an official statement on the incident.