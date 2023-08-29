ADVERTISEMENT
North West and Blue Ivy listed among top 5 richest kids in the world; see the richest

Selorm Tali

A list of the World's richest kids has gone viral as netizens have so much to say about these kids that have been 'born with a golden spoon in their mouths'.

These kids are in a position not to work for life and may still not go broke because their parents have built empires worth fortunes. Daughters of American rappers, Jay Z and Kanye West thus Blue Ivy and North West, respectively, have featured in the list.

However, the children of the billionaire rappers, whose mothers, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian are millionaires on their own as well, are not even top of the list.

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian
Beyonce, Kim Kardashian

Daughter of Kylie Jenner the billionaire and Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, also appeared in the list but not the richest. In the list compiled by Wealth, a popular portal for news on the world's wealthiest people, the children of Prince William, are on top of the list.

However, the list is being contested by some social media users as one Instagram user, @therealmonash said "I'm pretty sure the richest kids are some Middle Eastern kids who aren't on any list. (Saudi oil families)".

Another user @mike.t asked "How come Princess Charlotte is wealthier than Prince George?" and another user replied "googled it-The reason? Girls carry a larger potential for fashion influence. Valuation experts at Brand Finance Group predicted when Charlotte was an infant that she will have a larger influence than her brother, due to the fashion and marketing opportunities that brands have when a little princess wears their pieces.

Check out the list below and the said net worth of the World's Richest Kids.

Kanye and North West
Kanye and North West

5.North West: The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is a fashion icon with a net worth of $375 million.

June 2021: Jenner accompanied Travis Scott and Stormi Webster to the Parsons Benefit in a green Jean Paul Gaultier dress.
June 2021: Jenner accompanied Travis Scott and Stormi Webster to the Parsons Benefit in a green Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

4.Stormi Webster, the 5-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, is already a fashion designer with a net worth of $410 million.

Jay Z et Blue Yvy
Jay Z et Blue Yvy

3.Blue Ivy Carter: The 11-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is a Grammy Award winner and has her own clothing line with her mother, with a net worth of $720 million.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are another heir and spare in the British royal family.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are another heir and spare in the British royal family.
2.Prince George Alexander Louis: The 10-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is third in line to the British throne with a net worth of $3.6 billion.

Hussein snapped this photo of Princess Charlotte, 7, showing her brother Prince George, 9, a flower during a visit to Wales.
Hussein snapped this photo of Princess Charlotte, 7, showing her brother Prince George, 9, a flower during a visit to Wales.

1.Princess Charlotte: The 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is fourth in line to the British throne with a net worth of $5 billion.

Selorm Tali
