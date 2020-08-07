The host of “United Television” show believes not all the people who follow stars on social media are their true fans.

Some, according to her, are secretly following celebrities or public figures because they are afraid to appreciate them.

She dropped this major advice for her fellow celebrities in an Instagram post she shared yesterday.

Nana Ama shared a photo rocking a white skirt and top made of Ankara with the caption: “Don’t you think all your followers are true fans some are secretly following you because they are afraid to appreciate you.”

Do you agree with her?