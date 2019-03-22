In the photos, the Kwese TV presenter went totally naked for the cameras whilst posing creatively with a piece of cloth that partly covers her essential parts but leaves less for you imagination.

READ ALSO: I left him because of cheating issues - Sister Derby breaks silence on her breakup with Medikal

According to some reports, the shots, numbering about four, were all taken for an advertisement for a cosmetic brand.

The actress is known for her risque personality, however, whilst some fans are gushing over her sexiness in these her new photos, others are chastising her for going to wild and exposing her 'temple of God' for commercial purpose.

One of Efia's critique is controversial Ghanaian Counsellor, Mr George Lutterodt, who also posted one of the actress' explicit photos on his Instagram page and wrote: "If it's wrong is Wrong even if everyone is doing why you again omg where is your mother oooooo."

See more of the other photos below and tell us what you think.