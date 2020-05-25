The defunct musician who served as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana has been dragged to court by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Union, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, for maladministration and misappropriation of funds.

Obour who has kicked off his political career to contest the NPP primaries as parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akyem South Constituency constituency has been sued with four other executives of MUSIGA.

According to the suit by Ras Caleb, a MUSIGA Presidential aspirant, the erstwhile former President’s administration did not release any information on how the Union’s funds were spent; Obour never presented any handing over notes nor did he render accounts when leaving office.

The other four executives sued are Acting MUSIGA President, Mr Henry Bessa Simons; Acting 1st Vice President, Rev. Dr Thomas Harry Yawson; National Treasurer and Acting Administrator, Mr Samuel Kofi Agyeman and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects.

Ras Caleb informed the public about the lawsuit in a press statement that says the hearing of the case had been fixed for Wednesday, 10th June 2020 at 9:00 am.

Read The Full Press Statement Below

23 May, 2020

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

RE: FORMER MUSIGA PRESIDENT OBOUR AND FOUR OTHERS SUED OVER MUSIGA CASH

I, MUSIGA Presidential aspirant Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, and also the Regional Branch Chairman for MUSIGA Greater-Accra has institute legal proceedings against the former MUSIGA President Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour and four others at the High Court of Justice for maladministration and misappropriation of funds of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The four others include Acting MUSIGA President, Mr. Henry Bessa Simons, Acting 1st Vice President Rev. Dr. Thomas Harry Yawson, National Treasurer and Acting Administrator, Mr. Samuel Kofi Agyeman and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects.

There are lots of allegations and counter allegations from majority of musicians and stakeholders of how MUSIGA has been mismanaged by the former President’s administration.

We cannot rule away some of these allegations especially when members think they are not treated well by the very people they elected to steer the affairs of the Union they all belong to; and the structures thereof.

No information is being released or communicated to the entire membership as to how the Union’s FUNDS were spent.

To this end, I Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, found it prudent to request for a forensic audit, and leadership of service and accountability of the administration of the former MUSIGA president Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour.

In leaving office as required, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour didn’t present any handing over notes and render accounts or submit any internal audit report on the state of the Union that includes a comprehensive financial audited report of the affairs of the Union..

This, and other reasons why I as a member, an elected executive, and a presidential aspirant of the Union, am calling on Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour and his cronies in administration to account for his leadership of service at MUSIGA from 2011 to date.

Based on the aforementioned reasons, a suit has been filed at the High Court of Justice, and a hearing date has been fixed for Wednesday, 10th June 2020 at 9:00 am. I will officially release a comprehensive Press Statement in due course.

Please find attached brief copies of WRIT OF SUMMONS and MOTION OF NOTICE for your perusal.

Thanks for your attention.

RAS CALEB APPIAH-LEVI,

MUSIGA PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT

E-mail: mgaexecutive.chairman@gmail.com