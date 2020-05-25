The Ghanaian celebrity lawyer, known for her taste for high-class fashion and luxury vacationing lifestyle, held a house party in celebration of her new age over the weekend and it has got observers worried.

The massive house party which saw an appearance from colleagues of the celebrant, including Nana Aba Anamoah, Moesha Boduong, Salma Mumin, Efya among others with KiDi, Kwesi Arthur and Darko Vibes performing to the crowd of more than 25, did not see social distancing being practiced.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, only Nana Aba Anamoah was captured in a face mask at the venue with the rest breaking the compulsory face mask-wearing order by H.E Nana Addo who hasn’t still lifted the ban on social gathering yet due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The last time anything like this happened in Nigeria, Funke Akindele, was arrested, sentenced and fined for holding a birthday party for her husband amidst the COVID-19 lockdown and ban on the social gathering.

Sandra Ankobiah

Regardless, the Ghanaian lawyer, rumoured to have enhanced her body surgically, had the best of fun at her party because there was enough to drink and eat whilst she also showed her dancing skills in tight bodycon dress leaving assets on wild display. Watch the video below for highlights from the party.