The veteran musician, who is running to be the next MUSIGA President after Obour, in an interview on Bozzlz TV, said that MUSIGA invested GHc70, 000 in Nana Appiah Mensah’s gold dealership company, which has been shut down by SEC.

According to Bessa, the leadership of the union, which he is part of, thought it was prudent to invest MUSIGA’s money in Menzgold to make some financial gains for the union.

“MUSIGA’s decision to invest in Menzgold was taken by the National Executive Committee and then this disaster happened. This has happened to so many organisations. They did it with good intention to earn more money for MUSIGA. So if there is a problem I think we all have to wait and pray and make sure that it is corrected. A lot of organisations and individuals have lost money through this,” he said.

Hear more from him the video below and tell us what you think.