Official poster for late Kumawood actor Agya Manu drops, one-week set for June 26

Agya Manu, 54, kicked the bucket in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 after a short illness.

Even though his one-week anniversary has been set, his family are yet to release a statement to clarify the cause of his death.

However, a few days after his death, industry friends took to Instagram to commiserate with his family.

Lil Win, Christiana Awuni, Sunsum, and Kwaku Manu shared their condolences via their social media pages.

Agya Manu is well known in the Kumawood industry, having played several roles alongside legends and the new crop of actors.