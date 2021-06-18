RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Official poster for late Kumawood actor Agya Manu drops, one-week set for June 26

Authors:

David Mawuli

June 26, 2021, has been set for the one-week anniversary of late Kumawood veteran Samuel Manu, popularly known as Agya Manu.

According to a funeral poster shared by colleague actors, a one-week anniversary will be held at the Kumasi Arts Centre where friends, family and sympathisers are expected to converge to plan his final funeral rites.

Agya Manu, 54, kicked the bucket in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 after a short illness.

Even though his one-week anniversary has been set, his family are yet to release a statement to clarify the cause of his death.

However, a few days after his death, industry friends took to Instagram to commiserate with his family.

Lil Win, Christiana Awuni, Sunsum, and Kwaku Manu shared their condolences via their social media pages.

Agya Manu is well known in the Kumawood industry, having played several roles alongside legends and the new crop of actors.

He has coacted with Agya Koo, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, Akyere Bruwaa, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah (Kyeiwaa), to mention a few.

