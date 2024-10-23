ADVERTISEMENT
Ofori Amponsah blames Ghana's economic crisis on external shocks

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, has acknowledged the current financial challenges facing the country.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

However, despite the hardships, the musician, who has openly expressed his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes the crisis is not due to economic mismanagement but rather external factors.

“What we are facing as a country is external shocks. It’s true, I did economics in school, so I know it,” he remarked on October 20, 2024.

Ofori Amponsah explained that Ghana’s economic woes cannot be fixed by any single political party, stressing the importance of collective effort to turn things around.

“Every country goes through financial challenges, and this is the time for Ghana. We don’t have to give up because no one person can fix it alone. We need the whole country to come together to address this—it’s not something one party can handle,” he stated.

The musician continued by pointing out that fluctuations in the exchange rate are inevitable with changes in leadership, adding that a holistic approach is necessary to understand and resolve the nation’s economic struggles.

“For instance, maybe today the dollar rate is GHC16, and Mahama might come, and it could be GHC25. Another leader might come, and it could increase. We need to introspect as a people to identify what is truly ailing our economy,” he noted.

In an interview on 'The Day Show' with Berla Mundi, the ‘Otoolege’ hitmaker lamented the growing trend of Ghanaians leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

He urged the youth to see the opportunities available locally.

