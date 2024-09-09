The youth will lose big if Bawumia isn't elected President – Ofori Amponsah

Speaking at the ‘Boys Boys’ gathering organised by Sammi Awuku in Accra, the Emmanuela singer urged the youth to vote overwhelmingly for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.
Ghanaian Highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, has made a bold statement ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana, endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal candidate to lead the nation.
He asserted that the youth would be missing out significantly if Dr Bawumia does not secure victory in the upcoming election.
"Vote for Dr Bawumia. If you don’t make him Ghana’s next President, you’ll be missing out on a lot. He represents the future," Ofori Amponsah said.
Expressing optimism about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances, he added: "It is possible that Dr Bawumia will win."
Ahead of the 2024 elections, several Ghanaian celebrities have publicly shown their support for both the NPP and the NDC.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign
Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continues his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.
On a campaign stop in the Okakoi South Constituency, the flagbearer hopped into a trotro, a common public transport vehicle in Ghana, to engage with citizens.
The move surprised passengers and commuters alike, as Bawumia used the opportunity to connect with the everyday struggles of Ghanaians, and trumpet his 'bold solutions' agenda.