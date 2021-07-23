RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You'll see another side of me if you perform OGB songs' - Ogidi Brown warns Fameye

Ogidi Brown and Fameye have parted ways but their woes are not ever yet.

The two musicians are at each other’s neck again barely a week after they reached legal terms to part ways. Ogidi Brown has issued a stern warning to Fameye not to lay claim to any song or video produced under his OGB Music record label.

1On 9th July 2021, Fameye and his new record label, Fameye Music, issued a statement officially terminating his contract with Ogidi Brown under OGB Music.

The statement detailed that both parties have come to an amicable agreement and have decided to part ways but would continue to support each other in their various ventures. However, a post cited on Ogidi Brown’s Facebook page says otherwise.

Reacting to a YouTube alert that showed Fameye claiming copyrights to music videos produced under OGB Music. This suggested that Fameye may be claiming the monetary value of those videos or receiving analytics on them.

Ogidi Brown, furious about this report, issued a warning to Fameye. He wrote, “@fameye_music Never try to claim the songs and videos I produced for you else you will see another side of me. I swear, my brother, go in peace. Never even sing the song I produced for u on any platform. This is the last message for you. Ungrateful, next will be action.”

