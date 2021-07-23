'You'll see another side of me if you perform OGB songs' - Ogidi Brown warns Fameye

1On 9th July 2021, Fameye and his new record label, Fameye Music, issued a statement officially terminating his contract with Ogidi Brown under OGB Music.

The statement detailed that both parties have come to an amicable agreement and have decided to part ways but would continue to support each other in their various ventures. However, a post cited on Ogidi Brown’s Facebook page says otherwise.

Ogidi Brown Pulse Ghana

Reacting to a YouTube alert that showed Fameye claiming copyrights to music videos produced under OGB Music. This suggested that Fameye may be claiming the monetary value of those videos or receiving analytics on them.