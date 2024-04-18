Okyeam Kwame eyes Artiste of the Year award again

Expressing his continued ambition, Okyeame Kwame affirmed his determination to clinch the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade once again, asserting that he is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit.

"It's truly gratifying to receive a nomination, especially in my 26th year in the music scene. It reaffirms that people value my work. Nonetheless, my focus remains on winning the ultimate Artiste of the Year award. It's a goal I'm steadfastly committed to achieving," he remarked.

Adding to his statement, he emphasized his dedication to shifting the narrative by delivering a remarkable album, ideally slated for release this year. He pledged to intensify his efforts to realize this objective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okyeame Kwame, born Kwame Nsiah Apau, has left an indelible mark on Ghana's music landscape. His illustrious career boasts numerous accolades, notably including the 2000 Ghana Music Awards Hiplife Song of the Year, achieved as one-half of the now-disbanded duo Akyeame.