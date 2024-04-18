ADVERTISEMENT
Okyeam Kwame eyes Artiste of the Year award again

Selorm Tali

Okyeame Kwame has expressed his interest in winning Ghana Music Awards (GMA) Artiste of the Year again, a triumph he last celebrated in 2009.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame

The Ghanaian Hiplife was speaking on the nomination of his track ‘Insha Allah’ featuring King Paluta, in the Hiplife Song of the Year category.

Expressing his continued ambition, Okyeame Kwame affirmed his determination to clinch the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade once again, asserting that he is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit.

"It's truly gratifying to receive a nomination, especially in my 26th year in the music scene. It reaffirms that people value my work. Nonetheless, my focus remains on winning the ultimate Artiste of the Year award. It's a goal I'm steadfastly committed to achieving," he remarked.

Adding to his statement, he emphasized his dedication to shifting the narrative by delivering a remarkable album, ideally slated for release this year. He pledged to intensify his efforts to realize this objective.

Okyeame Kwame, born Kwame Nsiah Apau, has left an indelible mark on Ghana's music landscape. His illustrious career boasts numerous accolades, notably including the 2000 Ghana Music Awards Hiplife Song of the Year, achieved as one-half of the now-disbanded duo Akyeame.

Nearly a decade later, his solo venture culminated in the pinnacle of success with the Artiste of the Year honour in 2009.

Selorm Tali

