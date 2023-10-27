I beg don't listen to advice it won't help you; Okyeame Kwame advises young people

ADVERTISEMENT
Okyeame Kwame has a piece of advice that might not need to listen to if you are young.

The Ghanaian rapper in a new interview is begging young people not to listen to advice. Using himself and his generation as an example, Okyeame Kwame said they have listened to advice so many times but it hasn't taken them anywhere.

Don’t listen to advice. I beg you, young people. Because after listening to advice over the years, look at where we are," he said.

According to Okyeame Kwame, human beings have two voices in their heads: the voice of the body and the voice of God or the voice of the spirit, hence, it is always advisable to listen to the voice of God.

The voice of the body wants you to overeat, it wants you to be lazy, it wants you to cheat your boss, it wants you to cut corners, it wants you to do all the things that you must do as quickly as possible without a lot of effort," he said.

"And the voice of God in you wants you to love, it wants you to meet the right people, it wants you to sacrifice, it wants you to pummel your body, it wants you to be the boss over your body so that you can behave like Christ, or Mohammed or that good guy that you want to be like. Listen to that voice of God,” he added.

Whilst speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Twitter (X) Spaces show, Joy Entertainment Unpacked continued that: “most of the people who advise you are afraid for you. You want to be a rapper but your parents say no become a doctor. They are afraid that if you become a rapper you will amount to nothing. Look at me, I think I have become something. Sarkodie, look at M.anifest, they are all rappers. They have wives, they are living their lives and they are a good source of inspiration in the society.

Okyeame Kwame who is currently out with a new song titled ‘Insha Allah’ which features King Paluta, reiterating his stance to encourage young people to only listen to the positive things they hear from their spirit.

