Marking his birthday on social media, he wrote “I am 44yrs today! if I’m to share three things that define me, it will be1. I believe in myself because I live in it. 2. I try to be part of the solution, not the problem. 3. I love deeply because I must, not because I want it back.”

The Kumasi born rapper, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, is the third of six siblings. His two younger brothers, Kwaku Nsiah Boamah nicknamed "Flowking Stone" and Kwaku Nsiah Amankwah nicknamed "Kunta Kinte", made the defunct "Bradez" music group.

Okyeame Kwame who describes himself as the Best Rapper Alive (BRA) achieved notoriety as a member of the "Akyeame" hiplife duo, in 1997 out of the hit and award-winning songs the now-defunct group churned out.

Akyeame

The rapper who pursued a solo career and keeps moving on and has made a family of four for himself, with his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau and their two children, Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa. See photos of Okyeame Kwame and his family as he marks his birthday today.