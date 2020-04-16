The SM Boss without a doubt is one among the top 3 musicians in Ghana and when he steps out, the streets shut down and bw]o down to his greatness. However, Shatta Wale wasn’t born with the power he wields now and he is giving a peep into his life before stardom.

The dancehall act whilst setting the difference between himself and other Ghanaian acts stated that he was once on street hustling and even served as a bodyguard to prostitutes located around Circle in Accra. “The Circle inside, then me I get Ashawo girlfriends for there, you know the life man live, we dey fit bodyguard Ashawo,” he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

He added that “Me I be mafia for Ashawo, go check Kawuna and things, Adabraka ask boys who know me them go tell you. So you see this guy, he suffer” According to Shatta Wale he was very slim but has been a hard guy since. In the video, he, therefore, emphasized that no Ghanaian musician should be compared to him because none has come close to his life.

Watch the video below.