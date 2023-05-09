Okyeame Kwame eyes another VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' award before retirement

According to him, one must have hits, create an album or an EP with at least three national hits, perform at more shows, and participate in more activations to remain relevant to qualify to win.

“I will definitely win another Artiste of the Year award before I retire from the music industry just for my children and posterity’s sake,” Okyeame Kwame stated “It’s not such a difficult feat, you only have to get hits, create an album or an ep, you can win with a single but it’s advisable to submit an album which has at least 3 songs that are national hits, play more shows and more activations which can help you to become relevant”

Okyeame Kwame also recounted his experience of winning the award in 2009 against the Praye hiplife duo, which he described as a great feeling. He also shared his knowledge of the VGMA nomination and selection process, emphasizing that popular votes may not always guarantee an artiste's victory

“During my time it was brutal, it was between myself and Praye. They had ‘Angelina’ and I had ‘Wo So’. We had each received 4 awards and the award to break the tie was the AOTY. It wasn’t easy. It was unbelievable and a great feeling,” he recounted

“You can win the popular votes but the Academy and Board may go against you and that could affect your chances of winning the ultimate because of the voting guidelines,” he said.