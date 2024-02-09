I’ll love my wife more if she tells me she cheated on me - Okyeame Kwame

In an interview on StarChat with Bola Ray, Okyeame Kwame stated that he would love his wife even more if she admitted to infidelity, emphasizing the value of honesty in a partnership.

"I’ll love my wife more if she tells me she cheated on me because it means I’m in a relationship with an honest human being" he said.

The activist earlier in interview, revealed that infidelity from his partner doesn't affect him directly.

According to him, when one partner cheats on the other in a relationship, it primarily affects the person who cheated.

He explained that the person going on a cheating spree is rather disgracing him/herself.

“ I don’t refer to Annica as my wife. She is “the wife of Okyeame Kwame” and we both understanding that. Once you get too attached to someone, their actions will greatly affect you. When break your heart, you’ll see yourself crying, refusing to eat, becoming less productive at work. This is not how it should be. If my wife cheats on me, she is rather disgracing herself and not me, so why should I let it affect how I go about my day?” Okyeame Kwame narrated.

