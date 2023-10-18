‘You do not need your parents' blessing when getting married’ – Okyeame Kwame reveals

According to him, his union with his wife was sealed without the consent of his parents, much like his wife’s path to matrimony.

During the interview, Okyeame Kwame explained that both families were supportive of their relationship, and their love was undeniable. However, there was a significant roadblock standing in the way of their union, which was religion.

The families’ religious beliefs seemed to be a stumbling block to their marriage plans.

According to OK, just when their parents were trying to kill their marriage dreams, he discovered that he could marry without the formal consent of his parents.

In light of this revelation, he and Annica Nsiah-Apau decided to take matters into their own hands. They visited the Kumasi Metropolitan Office and solemnized their union by simply signing the court documents, without any formal parental blessings or approval.

The co-host on the drivetime show pointed out the fact that Okyeame Kwame failed to secure his parents’ blessing for the marriage. In response, the musician provided a perspective that was deeply rooted in his personal beliefs.

He contended that familial blessings were not prerequisites for a successful marriage because, in his view, blessings come from a higher power.

Okyeame Kwame further emphasized that marriage is a sacred covenant between the individuals involved, not a union between a spouse and their respective parents. He defended the decision to marry without parental consent, stating that love and compatibility were the most crucial factors in a marriage.