According to the rapper, the two who were in a mutual beneficial relationship, offered support to each other music wise.
Our paths have never crossed since we broke up - Medikal on his relationship with Sister Derby
After their messy breakup in 2018, Ghanaian rapper Medikal revealed that he and Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, have never been in the same space.
Recommended articles
He was there for her and came through to help Derby write music. Medikal, on the other hand, listened to her suggestions during their time together.
"Because we were both in the limelight, Medikal was a rapper; she was also an actress and a singer, so people were paying attention to the things we were doing.
"I think we helped each other. She used to do songs that I helped her write. She also gave me ideas when I was writing my songs. Of course, she helped me," Medikal disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana.
The musician added that, they have both avoiding each other, although there is no bad blood between them.
He said: "Our path has never closed since we broke up. No, I guess she doesn't go where I hang out. I don't have anything against her and I believe she feels the same."
Medikal and Sister Derby infamously broke up after dating for a period around 3 years. Medikal is now married to Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh