Our paths have never crossed since we broke up - Medikal on his relationship with Sister Derby

He was there for her and came through to help Derby write music. Medikal, on the other hand, listened to her suggestions during their time together.

"Because we were both in the limelight, Medikal was a rapper; she was also an actress and a singer, so people were paying attention to the things we were doing.

"I think we helped each other. She used to do songs that I helped her write. She also gave me ideas when I was writing my songs. Of course, she helped me," Medikal disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana.

The musician added that, they have both avoiding each other, although there is no bad blood between them.

He said: "Our path has never closed since we broke up. No, I guess she doesn't go where I hang out. I don't have anything against her and I believe she feels the same."