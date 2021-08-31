The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas disclosed this information on Net 2 TV. A screenshot of a Ghanaian passport he showed, bears the name of Godsbrain Blessed Smart Yirenkyi, the official name of Captain Smart.
Owusu-Bempah blows cover on Captain Smart using service passport despite being private citizen
Ernest Owusu-Bempah has exposed Captain Smart for using a special passport despite his status as a private citizen.
Key details of the document revealed that it was issued in November 2017, which suggests that it was issued under the current government, and is due to expire in November 2022.
“Under what circumstances did an ordinary citizen like Captain Smart procure a Service Passport,” Owusu-Bempah quizzed on the show and threatened that he will petition the Police Criminal Investigations Department over the matter.
“We have three passport number types, ordinary passports begin with “G0,” Service Passports begin with “SX” and Diplomatic Passports begin with “DX,” Hopeson Adorye, who is also a guest on the show, explained.
He continued: “Captain Smart’s passport number is SX002025, who gave him a Service Passport, with what qualification did he attain it, yet this guy comes to insult others that they are thieves, with you; what qualifies you?”
Adorye confirmed that as a government employee as Owusu-Bempah is, they have applied for and have been granted Service Passports.
An official passport, or service passport, is a type of passport that is issued to government employees. Its purpose is to let officials in the destination country know that the bearer is entering the country as a representative of their country in an official capacity.
