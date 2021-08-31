Key details of the document revealed that it was issued in November 2017, which suggests that it was issued under the current government, and is due to expire in November 2022.

“Under what circumstances did an ordinary citizen like Captain Smart procure a Service Passport,” Owusu-Bempah quizzed on the show and threatened that he will petition the Police Criminal Investigations Department over the matter.

“We have three passport number types, ordinary passports begin with “G0,” Service Passports begin with “SX” and Diplomatic Passports begin with “DX,” Hopeson Adorye, who is also a guest on the show, explained.

He continued: “Captain Smart’s passport number is SX002025, who gave him a Service Passport, with what qualification did he attain it, yet this guy comes to insult others that they are thieves, with you; what qualifies you?”

Captain Smart passport Pulse Ghana

Adorye confirmed that as a government employee as Owusu-Bempah is, they have applied for and have been granted Service Passports.