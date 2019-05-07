Pamela has been in the news in recent times after her interview with Delay, where she revealed that her life has had some challenges leaving her to leave off men, who mostly pay her rents.

The busty Ghanaian video vixen also disclosed that she had an affair with a married musician and during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, she gave a major clue about who the exact musician is.

However, fans are likely to see a new a Pamela as she has been spotted, high spiritual among the congregation of the Glorious Wave International church, where the popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Badu Kobi, prayed for his members to experience financial breakthrough and a new life that will attract many to God.

Pamela, in her solemn spiritual realm, received it all and the cameras captured her highly spiritual moments in the church.

See it all in the video below as we all hope for Miss Odame to experience this new life in God.