The 23-year-old revealed on the Delay Show that a married musician, she has worked with, as a video vixen has made love to her but did not disclose the identity of the person.

A list of three married Ghanaian musicians Pamela worked with was made as fans wonder who among them banged her. Some reports listed Sarkodie, Coded and Captain Planet and Pamela has reacted to those reports during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh.

During the conversation with David Mawuli, Pamela singled out Sarkodie and Captain Planet and said that it can’t be any of them, adding that she was even hurt King Sark was added to that list.

However, Miss Odame left a major clue as to who that musician could be when she said her work with that top musician was her first gig as a video vixen and it was shot around 2017 and 2018.

Shockingly, Pamela also disclosed that the said musician even owes her as their payment agreement was not satisfied. Plotting a graph with Pamela’s information, it only spells a name around a music video which was released early 2018 and that sort of matches the hint she gave.

﻿However, pulse.com.gh﻿﻿, cannot mention any name but a little search on the first music video Pamela ever uploaded on her Instagram page can somehow give you an idea too.

Watch the video below, make a wild guess and let's see.