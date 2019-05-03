The comic actor for some past weeks has been hinting that he’ll be welcoming twins soon and finally the babies have arrived.

Funny Face got married to one, Elizabeth Nana Adwoa Ntim, in 2014 and divorced in 2016. Their break up caused some stir on news portals as some cheating allegations were levelled against his ex-wife.

The actor’s divorce turned more dramatic after his wife also made some wild allegations about him, claiming that he can’t perform more than two minutes in bed.

Whilst the dust settled on that, Funny Face silently moved on with another woman, whom the public doesn’t know yet. According to some reports, indications are the actor also got married secretly.

From news gathered by pulse.com.gh, the actor’s new family has now been blessed with twins with his unknown wife. Andy Dosty of Hitz FM, confirmed the news on his radio show, saying that Funny Face has confirmed the news to him.

“I spoke with him, he called me three days ago and yesterday I woke up to see like five of his calls and he confirmed it’s true,” Andy said on the Daybreak Hitz.

Speaking about whom Funny Face’s new wife could be and if the actor is hiding her, he added that “He is not, I didn’t even know until he told me who the person is and she’s someone I really know, you may know her beautiful girl.”

The actor shared a post on social media to also inform fans about the excitement the news of his twins has brought him. Sharing a video of himself dancing, he wrote; “My mood all day .. when I see Pa-nyi and kakra .. #AttaaaaPaPa the #ChildrenPresident” he wrote.

See his post below and don’t forget to congratulate the latest celebrity Daddy in town.