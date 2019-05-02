After Pamela’s interview, the musicians she ever worked with as a video vixen in their music videos were listed, with the assertion that she certainly banged one of them.

Sarkodie, Joey B, Captain Planet and Coded, all of 4x4 fame were mentioned, However, in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, the 23-year-old pleaded that King Sark should be taken out of the list because the “Highest” rapper is one of the descent musicians she has ever worked with.

READ ALSO: Meet Lil Win's brother who rides on the actor's fame to bang girls

“For Sarkodie when he was added to the list, I was so hurt because he is someone who keeps to himself,” she said. Pamela also emphasized that it is not Captain Planet either and hinted that the musician she had an affair with, was the one who recruited her for the first time as a video vixen in 2017.

Sarkodie after the report, went on a Twitter rant, threatening to sue the bloggers who placed him in that list and it from all indications now, the rapper has been vindicated as Miss Odame says people should take him out of the list.

Hear more from Pamela in the video below as she left a major clue as to which top married musician banged her.