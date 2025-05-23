Smirnoff in the mix vol. 2: A bold celebration of Ghana’s DJ culture, powered by Chichi DJ

#Featuredpost

When the lights dim and the bass drops, Smirnoff steps in to turn up the tempo, bold, vibrant, and unfiltered. On May 16th, Smirnoff redefined nightlife with the second edition of Smirnoff In the Mix, Ghana’s hottest rising house party experience. Set in a secret, invite-only location, this was more than just a party; it was a movement, pulsing with energy, music, and unapologetic self-expression. Smirnoff In the Mix is not just an event. It’s a celebration of the rhythm that unites us and the culture that defines us. This edition built on the incredible momentum of the debut and delivered an immersive audio-visual experience that only Smirnoff can serve, bold in style, intentional in vibe, and unforgettable in delivery.

From the moment DJ Phantom hit the decks, the night lit up. His electrifying set blended afro-house, amapiano, and hip-hop into a sonic journey that had the crowd moving in unison. The energy was immediate, bold, infectious, and impossible to resist. Then came the main act: the incomparable Chichi DJ, a multi-award-winning talent with global recognition across the UK, US, Uganda, and Ghana. Her set was pure mastery, genre-defying, soulful, and laced with surprise twists. From Afrobeats to Dancehall, Amapiano to deep sonic cuts, she commanded the night with flair and finesse. Her presence at the decks? Unshakable. Her sound? Signature. Her impact? Undeniable.

Guests chilled and vibed with Smirnoff Ice in hand, favourite flavours like Pineapple Punch and Double Black made the rounds, alongside the exciting new Guarana variant, delivering bold refreshment sip after sip. But the real power of the night came from the crowd,an eclectic community of culture shapers, tastemakers, and fearless fun-lovers. From spontaneous dance-offs to neon-lit snapshots, every moment was soaked in authenticity and bold energy. Together, they embodied the Smirnoff spirit: inclusive, vibrant, and always ready to turn up.

As the last track reverberated through the venue and the night drew to a close, one truth stood tall,Smirnoff In the Mix is just getting started. Vol. 3 is on the horizon. A new DJ. A new location. A new vibe. Stay close. Stay ready. Because together, we turn up, we chill, and We Do We. #SmirnoffInTheMix #ChichiDJ #SmirnoffIce #DrinkResponsibly #TogetherWeChill #WeDoWe