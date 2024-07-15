Pappy Kojo quits music after fulfilling childhood dream, including sex with actress

According to Pappy Kojo, his lifelong aspirations were to perform alongside hiplife legend Obrafour and to have a sexual relationship with a prominent Ghanaian actress. Having achieved both, he feels it is time to step away from his music career.

“Honestly, as a kid, all I wanted to do was grow up, perform with Obrafour, and sleep with one of the biggest actresses in Ghana. I’ve now done both, so I quit music,” he wrote on social media.

While Pappy Kojo did not disclose the actress' identity, some fans believe they have an idea of who he might be referring to. An X user commenting on his post said "Till when you go shun subbing YN" with another adding that "You've dropped your performance with obrafour ,it's left with the video with the actress."

However, his admiration for Obrafour has been well-documented. He has frequently expressed his idolisation of the hip-hop legend, describing him as one of his biggest inspirations in the industry.

ece-auto-gen

The announcement was accompanied by videos, including one of him performing on stage with Obrafour and another from his boyhood days, where a young Pappy Kojo can be seen enthusiastically rapping a verse by Obrafour at a party.