The Ghanaian rapper has released 'LOGOS II' his latest 15-track album a few days ago, and now he is releasing his girlfriend that we didn't know of for the world to know that he is not single.

Pappy Kojo dropped a loved-up video featuring himself with the unknown lady having a good time at a pool, including the moment they had to get under the water and kiss on camera. The video came with a caption from the rapper saying "I fall basabasa".

Sharing the video below on his Twitter account, the rapper also noted that "Ei I didn’t know love is sweet like this oh herh hehehe," attracting over 800 retweets, more than 4500 likes with over 270 comments from fans reacting to the post.

Before this bood'up announcement, the rapper during a conversation with Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz claimed that he is gay and John Dumelo is his kind of man - a comment he is believed to have shared for the purpose of humour.

See the tweets below for what tweeps have to say about Pappy Kojo and his new girlfriend.