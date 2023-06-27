Parents withdrew their wards from my school after I took my children to USA - Kwaku Manu

"I took my children to the United States six to seven years ago, and when I went back to Ghana, about 20 to 22 parents had taken their children out of my school," the actor said.

In a video shared by YouTuber Hello Frank, Kwaku Manu detailed that he had taken his children abroad for a vacation, but what transpired after shocked him. Kwaku Manu explains that the significant withdrawal of students had a substantial impact on the school's enrollment and overall functioning.

According to Kwaku Manu, he did not bring his children back to Ghana at that time because he wanted them to stay in America and get a taste of American culture until it was the right time for them to come home.

However, this decision sparked ill rumours and speculations in Santasi. "It started going around that I had taken my children out of the country" with impressions that I used proceeds from the school to relocate my children to the U.S.

Defending his decision of taking his children to the U.S, he said "I was able to build a school, so with the job I did to build the school, can't I do the same job to take my children abroad?"

He emphasized that "They claim the school fees they were paying were what allowed me to take my children to school, and as I speak, some of these parents owe me three terms, and the school fees were 100 cedis and 50 cedis."

