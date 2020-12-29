The couple in a lovey-dovey video that sees them matching outfits have said that they will tie the knot on 2nd January 2020. In the video seen pulse.com.gh, Patapaa could be heard asking that "when was the wedding?" and Liha replied " second of January 2021".

The 'One Corner' rapper's German fiancee further extended invite to their fans to attend the wedding ceremony when she said: "I hope everyone is coming, there's free food, free drinks and we gonna dance".

The exact venue for the wedding has not been communicated yet. The announcement of the wedding is coming seven months after Patapaa disclosed the COVID-19 outbreak has ruined his plans to get married in 2020.

The ‘Sco patu mana’ rapper during a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay said: “I would have married her by now if not for the coronavirus". Patapaa started dating Liha Miller after his infamous Europe tour, early 2019, which reports claimed that he performed to 16 people at one of his major concerts.

The Lovers later met in Ghana and haven’t been keeping their love life away from social media. Liha, whom Patapaa says is a nurse, lives in Germany and before the Coronavirus outbreak, the Agona Swedru based rapper visited her and met her family after she held a birthday party for him.