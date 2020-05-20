The “Obi Nyanime” singer last week went viral in a video in which she complained about how Joe Mettle is projected over other gospel musicians. According to her ‘Joe Mettle is being overhyped because he sings in English whilst he hasn’t written a lot of songs like the others'.

Patience added that the “Bononi” singer, therefore, only perform songs from the Methodist and Pentecostal churches. In a follow-up interview about her comments, Patience Nyarko who reiterated her statement angrily walked out when a Joy News reporter challenged her thought.

According to Patience, she was provoked at the time she made the comments but has not insulted her colleague gospel singe, therefore, she won't to apologize to him because she has spoken the truth.

The interviewer told her that Joe Mettle has written about 40 songs, to that, she replied ‘then add 60 to it to make it 100’ adding that ‘don’t come and push me, thank you’ and walked away from the interview. Watch the video below.