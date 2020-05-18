This becomes the first time the two are meeting after lyrically jabbing each other in diss songs and threatened to fight each other when they meet face to face. Freda Rhymz in her ‘Point Of Correction’ song alleged that Sista Afia has been trading sex for verses.

Sista Afia in reaction via a tweet dared her to come close to her if they meet and Freda replied “ you can't do anything”. The two lived up to their words and nearly got physical at the premises of TV3 until people around separated them.

Sista Afia could be heard saying “Come and say it in my face” whilst forcing her way to reach Freda who was also ready to face her blow to blow amidst insults like 'ashawo' being hurled among them during the incident. Watch the video below.