The ‘Girls Hate On Hate Girls’ singer with Wendy Shay over the weekend clashed online and traded insults over Fantana labeling the ‘Tuff Skin Girl’ singer as a local champion during an interview. In reaction, Wendy said “Some artiste can create news but can’t create hit songs”

Via an Instagram caption to a video of herself working out, she added that “with big teeth, you don’t make hit songs”, a statement she originally wrote in Dutch and incurred the wrath of Fantana who descended heavily on her, calling evil and jealous during an outburst in an Instagram live session.

Fantana drags Wendy for insulting her with her teeth

After Fantana reacted to Wendy’s insult, the “Shay On You” singer came back with another Instagram post of, showing a record her song has made in New Zealand with another Dutch caption saying that “ you can google my caption but google my success …lazy artiste, I have something for you to translate again”.

Again, this attracted a response from Fantana who went a mile ahead to expose how Rufftown Record, the label she is on with Wendy Shay, even made her to tell lies during interviews to make Wendy Shay look good to the public.

The back and forth has now seen a letter from the label managed by Bullet, issuing a letter with the heading “Request for mutual termination meeting” addressed to Fantana. In the letter, the label stated that its attention has been drawn her statements that puts dents the reputation of the outfit.

Bullet and Wendy Shay

The letter is seeking a meeting with Fantana today, Monday 18 May at 1:00 PM at its East Legon based office for a discussion about the termination of her contract. See the letter below.