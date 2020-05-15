According to the DJ, who is a former worker at Accra FM, he is the link between the radio station and the Lynx Entertainment record label, therefore, after KiDi’s incident, he was called and informed about the turn out of events at the station which saw KiDi’s scheduled interview cancelled.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s ‘Day Break Hitz’, DJ Premier said “I had a call from their top manager asking me to speak to KiDi because something has happened. They wanted to sanction KiDi by making all their brands stop playing his work because something happened that wasn’t captured in the video”

READ ALSO: That stupid act was uncalled-for; Afia Schwarzenegger demands apology for KiDi

He continued that “ When KiDi left the studio, I am told that he said his brand is bigger than Accra FM, it was a top manager who called me” However, he added the Station wanted him to talk to KiDi to come and apologize so that they won't issue the sanction.

Hear more from him in the video below.