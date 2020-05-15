The “Say Cheese” singer was embarrassed yesterday at Accra FM by Nana Romeo when he showed up late for an interview. “I’ve told your P.A we can’t do the interview again because time is fast spent,” the presenter said and KiDi in response apologized and walked out.

A video from the scenario has gone viral with dozens of reactions, including one from Afia Schwarzenegger. Putting herself in the situation the social media commentator said “ I am coming to talk on your radio for you to play adverts and you’ll disrespect for being late?. Only acts with dead careers will tolerate that”.

READ ALSO: 18-year-old son of Bishop Nyarko shows up after his father's death

Afia Schwarzenegger then call fans to stand up for KiDi and demand apology for him from the radio station. “ I want all of you to stand up with KiDi and demand for an apology from Accra FM … that stupid attitude was uncalled for” she said. Watch the video below