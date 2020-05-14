This has been disclosed to by Maame Yaa Konadu, the mother of the late Kumawood actor who passed on a few weeks ago. According to her, she knew her son had 3 children until she returned to Ghana because of his sickness and he told her about a 4-year-old son, and now an 18-year-old has also shown up.

Late Bishop Nyarko, mother and some colleague actors

“I only knew him to have three children till I returned from London when he told me he had been a bad son and that he has a child who lives in Kumasi and that he had even named him after me. I then told him I couldn’t reject my grandchild, so he together with me went looking for his son. The boy is just 4 years old” she said.

In a report by adomonline.com, Maame Konadu also disclosed that before the ‘One Week’ celebration of the actor, another child who is 18 years also popped up and said the late actor is his father.

“Just before the one-week celebration too, an 18-year-old girl also appeared, saying she is daughter to my late son. I was a bit confused till I remembered how he wanted to inform me about it, but claimed he was scared. The child looked like one of his siblings so I have accepted all the five children and will take care of them,” the website quoted her to have said.

Bishop Benard Nyarko

Asked if she would take them back to London with her, Maame Konadu speaking on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam on Thursday said: “I will take care of them but I can’t take all the five back; I will try my best and take care of all of them”. Before this revelation, it was widely reported that the late actor, left behind three children, one boy and two girls.