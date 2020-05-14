During the confrontation between the two, which has since gone viral, the radio presenter told the singer that he has, therefore, cancelled the interview because they do not have enough time for it.

The “Say Cheese” singer, unhappy with the presenter's utterances, apologized for showing up late and walked out from the studio. The situation has left Ghanaians divided with fans commending the singer for his composure whilst other praised Nana Romeo for calling to order.

Others say Nana Romeo's act is unprofessional. The discussions around viral video have seen KiDi picking the number one spot on the trending list on Ghana Twitter, with tweeps sharing their thoughts on the scenario with others cracking light jokes from.

The singer at the other, has remianed silent after the incident. The Lynx signed act who released a new EP, the Blue EP, only shared a picture of himslef on social media and reminded his fans about out his latest poject released a few days ago. "Love to everyone supporting and pushing my new project . #BlueEP is out Everywhere" he captioned the post below.

However, see what Ghanaians have been saying so far in the tweets below about the interview and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us.