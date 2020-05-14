The actress tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony today. According to information gathered by pulse.com.gh, the ceremony happened in Spintex, a suburb of Accra.

Before this, pre-wedding photos of Xandy with her lover surfaced online, with a mixed bag of surprise hitting fans because the controversial actress, who once removed her panties on live TV, is known to be very vocal about her relationship and sex life but has never disclosed she was dating the Angel FM presenter.

Pulse.com.gh has learned oth the engagment and white wedding between the lovers happened today and the reception for the ceremony is happening now, at the time of this publication. See some of the photos from today’s event and keep refreshing this page for more.

Xandy Kamel engagement photo