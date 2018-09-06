Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Cecilia Marfo

news

Gospel musician,Cecilia Marfo has agreed with some artistes who think paying ‘Payola’ to DJs is perfectly okay.

According to the 'Afunumuba' hitmaker the bible says pay the labourer you hired to worked to work for you.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, she said, “The Bible says pay the labourer you hire. As for DJs, you ought to help them. It’s true the station might not be theirs but some of them are not even paid that well at the end of the month and some also take good salaries whiles others are just venturing into it,” he said.

“Having made your song, you should grease their palms a bit to make them feel pampered. It’s not like they just take the ‘payola’ to spend your money. The bible says to pay the labourer you hire, so when DJs play your songs, give them what is due them. Doing that for them is like doing it for God. Personally, I do that because you can’t take your music to DJs and leave them just like that,” she added.

Not long ago Nero X also said musicians must show appreciation to DJs in the form of ‘payola’. Ohenewaa Agyemang, a London based gospel musician also stated that ‘payola’ should be legalized.