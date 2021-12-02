'Pay Yvonne Nelson GH500,000' - Court orders Mona Gucci for defaming the actress

The actress warned Mona to retract her statement but she called off her bluff by saying that "fuck off I won't apologize, let's meet in court".

Accordingly, the actress through her lawyers proceeded with the legal action which has yielded a result.

In a report peacefmonline.com, the Court presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyandu has summoned Mona Gucci to pay GH¢500,000 to Yvonne. She has also been asked to apologise to the actress for defaming her.

The website details, Mona Gucci who now works with Onau TV as a presenter has been restrained from making any more defamatory comments about the Princess Tyra actress.

Mona's back and forth with Yvonne started when during an interview on Neat FM, owned by Despite Media Group, named a list of Ghanaian female media and social personalities whom she said are “slay queens”

In the said interview Mona boldly mentioned Yvonne Nelson’s name among her list and added that “Yvonne doesn’t show off, but she is a slay because you know the slay queen it entails a lot, we have both showing off and some contacts and people who we know that the things that you do and the lifestyle you exhibit, someone is paying for you behind the scenes".

According to court documents, she was being evasive when she was being served the writ of summons.

“On the 13″‘ July 2020 the Plaintiff/Applicant herein caused a writ of summons and statement claim to be issued against the defendant praying for the reliefs set out in the statement of claim and the endorsement on the writ of summons. My Lord, it became necessary to serve the processes by substituted service due to the evasiveness of the defendant.

That on the 8th June 2021 an order for substituted service was granted. That my Lord will notice from the docket that the defendant was served by an Affidavit of Posting dated the 8th of July, 2021. That a search dated 13th of October, 2021 shows that the defendant has made no response to the suit. That accordingly with the rules, we, therefore, pray this court for an order for Judgment in Default of Appearance. Respectfully submitted,” the document quoted Yvonne’s counsel to have said.