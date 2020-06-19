The seasoned newscaster joined Despite Media from the Garden city radio in Kumasi in 2003. According to information shared by Okay FM, the ace newscaster died this after, 19th June 2020, at the Ridge hospital.

"We are sorry to announce to our cherished listeners and viewers that the despite media ace news caster and radio presenter was confirmed dead this afternoon after battling 1 year long with a medical condition," a report on Okay FM's social media pages stated.

This is coming after Kwadwo Wiafe’s death, a presenter with Neat FM who also passed on about 2 weeks ago. Nana Agyei hosted varieties of radio programmes like Wubu B3 A Me Nso Me Teb3 and Wugyidie Ne S3n on Peace 104.3 Fm every Sundays, exactly 8 pm.

Before his demise, the proverbial gem also hosted a cultural program called "Tete" where he educates his listeners about the rich Ghanaian culture which is being submerged by new ways of doing things in this era of social media.

Pulse.com.gh extends our condolence to the bereaved family. Watch the video below for how Okay FM under the Despite Media company, reported the death of Nana Agyei Sikapa.