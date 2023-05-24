King Promise said that he makes music from a very special place and not for awards so not getting an award does not stop him from doing what he loves which is making good music.

Many artists and industry insiders believed that the awards had lost their credibility, prompting discussions about the necessity for change and reform.

According to him, while he respected the opinions of those urging him to boycott, he also understood that he had the power to make his own choices and shape his path in the industry.

After years of going home empty-handed and disappointed for so many years, King Promise finally picked up the awards for ‘Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste’ at the just-ended 24VGMA’s beating competition from the likes of Camidoh, King Promise, Gyakie, Kidi, Wendy Shay, and Kelvyn Boy to get this long-awaited award and also one of the most coveted awards of the night 'Album of the Year

King Promise believes he has a higher calling, which is to stay constant in music production. His music speaks to the soul of listeners and inspires them for this, he will not give up.

"I always get going regardless. I feel like I have a higher calling than just letting things get to me because a lot of people listen to me and it brings joy into their lives. Put a smile on their faces, it makes them feel good and lifts them up when they are down.

"That is like a higher calling. In 2019, I won at VGMA and since then I've not won until this year, The years I hadn't won, I was still going hard...I just kept going, just kept dropping music. It is funny when those things happen, I always come back with a smash,"