The “One Corner” hitmaker, over the weekend, had to cancel his ‘Patapaa Independence Day Splash’ in Modena, Italy over what he describes as ‘insecurity and poor organisation.’

“Sorry guys, my management had to call the show off last night due to insecurity and poor organization. We hope things turn better next time but still tour continues,” the singer said in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 10.

But this didn’t stop him from posing with one of the most expensive, luxury cars in the world while in Italy.

He posed with what looks like Lamborghini Aventador SV (green colour) model and shared on Instagram with the caption: “#Pa2PaSojas I’m okay here so stay cool y’all ... We partying all Europe!!!”

Patapaa’s next tour stop is in Berlin. He will perform at Surprise Club on March 22.